Edna Roberts

Edna Gibson "Nanny" Roberts
October 20, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - A Celebration of Life service for Edna Gibson "Nanny" Roberts, 90, of West Columbia, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Gazebo at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Her family will greet friends at the Gazebo following her service.
Nanny is survived by her four grandchildren, William Jesse Eudy (Brittany); Lauren Eudy Hudgens (Greg); Mary Beth Eudy (Jerad Dunlap); Allison Eudy Campbell (Rhett). Friends may view the full obituary at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com