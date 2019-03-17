Edsel Dennis BLYTHEWOOD - A graveside service to celebrate the life of Edsel Dennis, 82, of Blythewood will be held 2:00pm Sunday March 17, 2019 at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, Elgin with full military honors. Mr. Dennis passed away Thursday March 14, 2019. he was born in Manning, SC and was the son of the late Fleet and Josephine Tucker Dennis. Mr. Dennis was a veteran of the US Airforce and retired from the US Army. Mr. Dennis is survived by sons, Michael (Tammy) Dennis, Bruce (Angie) Dennis and Bernie (Kari) Ochoa; grandchildren, Ashley Dennis, Brandon Dennis, Savannah Ochoa, Sydney Ochoa and Ivey Grace Ochoa; great grandchildren, Skyelynn Hope Bray; siblings, Tora Arnold, Susan Carter, Nancy Gagnon and James Dennis and sister in law, Linda (Gene) Dennis; He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Dennis and Foley Dennis. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019