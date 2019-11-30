Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Campbell "Ed" Allison Sr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Campbell "Ed" Allison, Sr. COLUMBIA - Edward Campbell "Ed" Allison, Sr., 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1943 and raised in Columbia, SC. He attended Eau Claire High School, where he was active in sports. Ed retired from SC National Guard and the Department of Corrections. He loved the outdoors and was an avid cook, hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Richland County Game and Fish Association for many years; if a fish could be caught, he caught it. He was a long time member of Temple Baptist Church before moving to Kilbourne Park Baptist Church. His loves were his Savior, his family, and his Maltipoo, Raley. He had a heart of gold and could befriend anyone. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Allison; his favorite daughter, Leslee Allison; his favorite son, Eddie (Dawn) Allison; his favorite grandson, Aaron (Kelsey) Allison and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. Sr.(Buck) and Alethea C. Allison; his brother, John D. (Jack) Allison, and his sister, Dorothy Jean Vinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, 4205 Kilbourne Rd, Columbia, SC 29206 or the . The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 pm, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

