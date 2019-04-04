Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward Danny Cartin MOUNT PLEASANT - Edward Danny Cartin, 65, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Candace Rich Cartin died Monday, April 1, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 in St. Andrews Church Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Dan was born June 17, 1953 in West Columbia, South Carolina, son of the late Arthur Courtney Cartin and the late Ruth Holland Cartin. He retired as a general manager in the HVAC business. He loved boating, spending time on the water and living on the coast. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music. Dan especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by son, Jason Cartin (Lisa) of Mount Pleasant, SC; daughter, Kara Lynn Shaw (Joe) of Mount Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren, Noli and Addy Shaw; brother, James Duncan Cartin (Caroline) of Columbia, SC; step-mother, Sylvia Cartin of Columbia, SC; sister, Jennifer Cartin Wilson (Skip) of Lexington, SC; two nephews, Walt Cartin (Marianna) of Columbia, SC and Rion Cartin (Carrie) of Columbia, SC; niece, Susie Hurley (Tim) of Charlotte, NC; many nieces and nephews; and Fianc‚, Deb Baldwin of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by many lifelong friends and extended family. This includes his golden doodle, Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

Edward Danny Cartin MOUNT PLEASANT - Edward Danny Cartin, 65, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Candace Rich Cartin died Monday, April 1, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 in St. Andrews Church Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Dan was born June 17, 1953 in West Columbia, South Carolina, son of the late Arthur Courtney Cartin and the late Ruth Holland Cartin. He retired as a general manager in the HVAC business. He loved boating, spending time on the water and living on the coast. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music. Dan especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by son, Jason Cartin (Lisa) of Mount Pleasant, SC; daughter, Kara Lynn Shaw (Joe) of Mount Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren, Noli and Addy Shaw; brother, James Duncan Cartin (Caroline) of Columbia, SC; step-mother, Sylvia Cartin of Columbia, SC; sister, Jennifer Cartin Wilson (Skip) of Lexington, SC; two nephews, Walt Cartin (Marianna) of Columbia, SC and Rion Cartin (Carrie) of Columbia, SC; niece, Susie Hurley (Tim) of Charlotte, NC; many nieces and nephews; and Fianc‚, Deb Baldwin of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by many lifelong friends and extended family. This includes his golden doodle, Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Funeral Home J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

1494 Mathis Ferry Road

Mount Pleasant , SC 29464

(843) 881-9293 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close