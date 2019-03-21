Msgt (Ret) Edward E. Chitty, Sr. DENMARK - Edward E. "Mr. Ed" Chitty, Sr., 89, of Denmark died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. Funeral Services for Mr. Ed will be Saturday March 23, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Denmark, SC. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 with a service of remembrance and celebration at 3:00. Burial will be in the Bamberg County Memory Gardens will full military honors accorded. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Chitty Sr..
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Published in The State on Mar. 21, 2019