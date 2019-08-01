Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Franklin Boyles Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Edward Franklin Boyles Jr. BARNWELL - Edward Franklin Boyles Jr. 72, passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019 in the Aiken Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born in Barnwell County on April 21, 1947. He was a son of the late Edward Franklin Boyles, Sr. and the late Dorothy Blume Boyles Bates. He was a lifelong member of Siloam United Methodist Church where he had served as Chairman of the Church Council. He retired with 42 years of service from Energy Solutions where he was construction coordinator. He served for a number of years as a Volunteer Game Warden with South Carolina DNR. He was a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge number 17, Omar Shrine Temple and El Bab Shrine Club. He graduated from Barnwell High School, Class of 1966 and had served in the SC National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to cook for his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be missed by family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 am in the Siloam United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Hood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded. Visitation will be on Thursday from 6-8pm in the Mole Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Siloam United Methodist Church in care of Milton Harden, 5 Queen St., Kline, SC 29812. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Janie Oglesby Boyles of Barnwell SC; son, Edward Franklin (Penny) Boyles, III. Of Barnwell, daughters, Lisa Boyles (Ren) Black of Barnwell, Tina Boyles ( Dickson) O'Brien of Chapin, SC, brother, Joe (Terry Hair) Boyles of Barnwell, Sisters, Shirley (Edward) Ponds of Barnwell, Pat (Jimmy) Still of Barnwell, grandchildren, Ashley Black, Tiffany Black, Justin O'Brien, Harrison O'Brien, Will Catoe, Katie Boyles, and Tori Boyles. Please Visit our online registry at molefh.com Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

