Edward Gunter WEST COLUMBIA Edward "Slim" Gunter, 91, of West Columbia, loving and faithful husband of Mary Alice Sightler Gunter, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1928 in Bennettsville, SC to the late John Moody Gunter and Lena Jacobs Gunter. In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by one sister, Zena Birch of Maryland; special nieces, Linda Gunter of Sumter and Cindy Wise of Gaston; and special nephew, Jamie Glover of West Columbia; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Congaree Baptist Church in West Columbia, with Rev. Jerry Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Gaston First Baptist Church Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020