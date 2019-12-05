Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel 123 Columbia Ave Chapin , SC 29036 (803)-345-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Houston McMillion CHAPIN Edward Houston McMillion died peacefully in his sleep December 2, 2019 following a long-term battle with dementia and declining health. He is predeceased by his wife, Madeline Carley McMillion; his parents, A.L. and Madeline Boso McMillion; his sister, Jane M. Roche, and his brother, Dr. John Leonard McMillion. Edward "Houston" McMillion was born at home in Summersville, West Virginia on December 27, 1941. He graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1963, and West Virginia University in 1964. He then joined the Peace Corps and served in Liberia, West Africa from 1964-1966, teaching elementary school and acting as a liaison between staff and volunteers. There he met and married Madeline Carley. Upon completion of service, they returned to West Virginia, where he taught a year and then completed a Master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at WVU in 1969. At that time, he accepted a position with the South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and was responsible for much positive legislature, statewide and nationally, for people with disabilities. During his career, he was given the Meritorious Service Award by the National Rehabilitation Association; he served on the Board of the National Rehabilitation Association, served on the Executive Committee of the National Rehabilitation Association, and was Chairman of the Membership Committee of the National Rehabilitation Association. As his career expanded, Houston became a certified Reality Therapist and was made a faculty member of the William Glasser Institute. Houston loved the theatre and all theatrical; he was instrumental in the rebirth of the Chapin Community Theatre, serving on the board as well as acting, producing, and directing in many local productions. He served on the Board of Trustus Theatre, acted at Trustus, Workshop, Town, Lexington and Newberry Theatres. He also appeared in numerous commercials and training videos. Houston and Madeline were key in the establishment of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin, South Carolina in the late 1970s, beginning with only 22 members. Before the parish had a church building, the boys remember how the entire family got involved every Sunday evening, switching out the missals at the old Methodist Church with Houston directing the details, Madeline directing the choir and the boys serving as altar boys. The McMillion's lived on Lake Murray for over 25 years, giving the boys the gift of growing up on the water and enjoying life on the lake. So many fond memories centered around lake living and socializing with friends from the neighborhood. Houston also loved his Scottish heritage and served as President of Clan McMillan in North America. He also served as President of the Robert Burns Society of the Midlands. Houston is survived by his two sons, Geoffrey Gordon McMillion and wife, Bridget McMillion of Missoula, Montana and John Houston McMillion and wife, Deni McMillion of Chapin, South Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ella Therese McMillion (18) and Gordon Edward McMillion (16) of Missoula, Montana. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Chapin Community Theatre. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

