Edward Jackson

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Obituary
Edward Jackson COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Edward Jackson will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road with burial at Promised Land Cemetery, Cushman Drive. Visitation for Mr. Jackson will be held today beginning at 5:00 p.m. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements. Surviving are his wife, Shirley Jackson; daughters, Janine Greene and Tara Smith; son, Edward "Eddie" Jackson; sister, Maxine Riley; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 21, 2019
