Edward Jackson COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Edward Jackson will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road with burial at Promised Land Cemetery, Cushman Drive. Visitation for Mr. Jackson will be held today beginning at 5:00 p.m. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements. Surviving are his wife, Shirley Jackson; daughters, Janine Greene and Tara Smith; son, Edward "Eddie" Jackson; sister, Maxine Riley; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 21, 2019