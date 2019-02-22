Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Jeffcoat. View Sign

Rev. Edward L. Jeffcoat COTTAGVILLE - Rev. Edward L. Jeffcoat, 93, of Cottagville, SC passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Born on November 9, 1925 in Lexington, SC he was the son of the late Dewey and Lottie Jeffcoat. He is survived by his 6 children; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife: Zora Jeffcoat; second wife: Dorothy Jeffcoat; and 2 children. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church, South Congaree, SC and will be officiated by Rev. Brandon McGuire. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held prior to the service, at the church, from 11am - 1pm. Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

