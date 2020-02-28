Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Lee Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Lee Taylor CAYCE - Edward Lee Taylor, 47, of Cayce, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1972, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was a son of Doris Bevis Taylor and the late Francis Alvin Taylor, Sr. Lee was a 1990 graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School where he was an outstanding football player. He also was a graduate of Midlands Tech with a degree in Criminal Justice. Lee served with the Richland County Sheriff's Department and also did security work along with dog training. He was happiest outdoors and surrounded by animals. He rescued countless dogs and would never let one end up in a shelter if he could help it. In addition, Lee was a devoted son who spent the last years of his life caring for his parents despite fighting his own battle against cancer. He was also a loving brother and uncle---called "Uncle Awesome" by his niece and nephew, for whom he traveled often to attend their sports and activities. In addition to his mother, Lee is survived by one brother, Francis Alvin "Al" Taylor Jr. (Wendy); his niece and nephew, Alexandra and Ethan, as well as in the memories of his numerous friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lexington Medical Center, who provided excellent care during his battle. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

