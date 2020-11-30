Edward Houston Moore
May 28, 1937 - November 27, 2020
Kingstree, South Carolina - Edward Houston Moore, 83, died Friday November 27, 2020 at his residence after an illness.
Mr. Moore was born May 28, 1937 in Olanta, a son of the late Rue Ingram Moore, Jr. and Wilma Lewis Moore. He was a graduate of Olanta High School and graduated from The Citadel in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in business. Mr. Moore was a veteran of the US Army and served with the SC Highway Patrol from 1963 until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Kingstree Presbyterian Church, a lifetime member of Mackey Lodge #77 and a Shriner. "Houston" was also an avid outdoorsman and loved to cook for his family and friends.
Surviving are 2 sons, John I. Moore (Cyndi) of Latta and Eddie A. Moore (Vivian) of Kingstree; grandchildren, Adam Moore and James Allen Moore of Kingstree, Monica (Ernesto) Ferreira and Heather Moore of Latta; great grandchildren, Jordan Ferreira, and Kaylan and Jackson Blackston; 2 brothers, Thomas H. Moore (Peggy) of Florence, and Bruce R. Moore (Jenny) of California; 2 sisters, Zylphia M. Gibbons of New Zion and Alvida M. Evans (James) of Olanta; 1 sister-in-law, Miriam Moore of Olanta; and a close family friend, Dorrian Patterson of Greeleyville.
Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Allen Moore, 2 brothers, Wilmer Lewis Moore and Rue Ingram Moore III, and a brother-in-law, Raymond Gibbons.
Graveside services will be private at Kingstree Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Kingstree Presbyterian Church or to Amedisys Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com
.