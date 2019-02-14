Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Nates. View Sign



Edward Daniel Nates PAULINE - Edward Daniel Nates, 74, of Pauline, SC and formerly of Columbia, SC, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at his home. Born October 28, 1944, in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Carl Owens Nates Sr. and Chessie Pearl Lee Nates. A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Nates was a retired carpenter and of the Baptist faith. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Survivors include his children, Kimberly Nates and Joseph Dell Nates, both of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Owen Ferrell, Ransom Nates, and Rylee Nates; brothers, Carl Owens Nates Jr. and Frank Eugene Nates, both of Columbia, SC; special niece, Cindy Bryson; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a great-great-nephew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert Earl Nates; and longtime companion, Sarah Ann Finch. Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 1335 Walnut Grove Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376, with a memorial service following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Chris Snelgrove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182; or Jackson Creek Baptist Church, 7778 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel. Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

