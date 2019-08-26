Edward Lee "Ed" Oswald GILBERT Services for Edward Lee "Ed" Oswald, 76, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Pallbearers will be Blake Cook, Dylan Lybrand, Martin Oxner, Terry Alewine, Zackery Oswald, Michael Oswald, Ricky Ward and Tim Langfit. Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church 1220 Cedar Grove Road Leesville, SC 29070. Mr. Oswald passed away Saturday August 24, 2019. Born in Gilbert, he was a son of the late Vernon and Mattie Amick Oswald and was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church. Mr. Oswald retired from Dreher Packing Company, Columbia Farms and was the owner and operator of Oswald's Meats. Survivors include his wife, Mary McLemore Oswald, sons Charles, Anthony and Thomas Oswald (Susan), sister, Laverne Cook, sisters-in-law, Millie and Clydie Oswald, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, also numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Melburn and Darrell Oswald and brother-in-law, Shelby Jean Cook. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 26, 2019