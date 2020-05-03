Edward Pinkney Carter, Jr. COLUMBIA - Edward Pinkney Carter, Jr., 81, died April 28, 2020 in Columbia, SC after a long struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and complications from COVID-19. He was born in Pennington Gap, VA, on January 10, 1939, and lived his early years there. He was the son of the late Edward Pinkney Carter and Eva Elizabeth King Carter. He attended Pennington High School, Carson Newman College and East Tennessee State College. While at college, he got his start in radio and soon worked at stations in Johnson City, TN; Charleston, WVA; Bristol, TN; Knoxville, TN; and St Louis, MO. He started his television career in 1967 at WJHL in Johnson City, TN, where he worked his way up to News Anchor. He went on to anchor the news at WCIV in Charleston, SC and at WIS in Columbia, SC. Highlights during his career include interviewing James Dickey, and Cardinal Bernardin; covering the visits of former President Nixon and Pope John Paul II; covering the 1976 Democratic National Convention, and receiving The Order of the Palmetto in 1998. He had many interests outside of work including fiction writing, body building, watercolor and airbrush painting, music, motorcycle touring, and anything automotive. He kept up on politics and current events. He had a keen interest in the financial world and investing, and remained well-informed. Ed managed to surprise all of his friends with his sharp mind and sense of humour throughout the course of his illness. He never complained and always had a smile or a "thumbs-up" at the ready. He is survived by his former wife, Eva Tester Carter, and his daughter, Kimberly Carol Carter. Special thanks go to the staff at Wildewood Downs for looking after him for the past five years, and also to the doctors and staff on 11 West at Prisma Health Richland Hospital who are caring for Covid-19 patients. A private celebration of Ed's life will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to CurePSP (www.psp.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 3, 2020.