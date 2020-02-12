Edward "Buddy" Rayfield COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Edward "Buddy" Rayfield will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, February 12th, at New Heights Church, 5501 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC, 29212. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Heights Church, or Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 9565 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, GA, 31513. Born on August 15, 1938 in Cairo, GA, he was a son of the late Lord Aaron Rayfield andAgnes Glisson Rayfield. Mr. Rayfield grew up in Baxley, GA. A devoted and faithful member and greeter of New Heights Church, formerly Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Buddy retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas Company. Along with spending time with his family and church family, Buddy enjoyed being on his boat at the lake or river fishing. Survivors include his son, James Edward Rayfield; daughter, Carolyn Marie Rayfield, both of Columbia; along with his adored nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Rae Rayfield; an infant sister; and brother, Everette Rayfield. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020