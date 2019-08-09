Edward Robert Brown COLUMBIA- Edward, affectionately known as, "Robert" was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on June 5, 1943. He was the fifth of eight children born to Oliver and Mary Brown. He matriculated through Richland County Public Schools. He was a member of Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, where he was baptized at an early age in 1974, he returned to South Carolina and enlisted in the United States Army. After his brief service in the military, Robert was honorably discharged and pursued a formal education in Art. On Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, he passed from life here, to everlasting life with the Lord. He was loved and will be missed. To honor his life and cherish his memories, he leaves his favorite aunt, Ida Mae Payne; special brother-in-law, Donnell Fleming and nephew, Marcus Brown; a sister, Rosa (Samuel) Pelzer; brother, Samuel Brown; daughters, Lynn Washington, Erika Howard, and son, Timothy Johnson; grandchildren, Terence, Keanu and Courtney; a beautiful great-granddaughter, Braylynn and a host of nieces, nephews, additional relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Edward Brown will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 - 1:00 PM, Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Fort Jackson National, Monday, August 12, 2019. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2019