Edward W. Aldrich WILLISTON Funeral service for Edward Wilbur Aldrich, 89, will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Baptist Church, Lugoff,S.C., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Oliver Gospel Mission. Mr. Aldrich, husband of the late Judy Lou Aldrich, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Kershaw County, he was the son of the late James Douglas and Maybel Kelly Aldrich. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of Columbia Bible College. He retired from DuPont and was a minister. He enjoyed fishing. Surviving are his son, Stanley Wilbur Aldrich (Melody); step-daughter, Jane Jones; grandchildren, Brandy, Matthew and Nicholas Aldrich; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Beckham Aldrich, and Mary Helen Johnson; sister, Betty A. Tucker. He was predeceased by his first wife, Gertrude Terry Aldrich; step-sons, William and O'Neal Oswald; and siblings, Vera DeFoe, Leslie, Rembert, Herbert, Newman, Bobby and Carl Aldrich, Margaret Peace and Mabel Barfield. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on July 19, 2019