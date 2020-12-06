1/1
Edward Walter
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Eugene Walter
March 26, 1930 - November 30, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Edward Eugene Walter, 90, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. Ed, called "Gene" by his parents and brother, was born in Danville, Illinois on March 26, 1930, to William Reynolds Walter and Virginia Arter Walter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beth Walter of Sarasota, FL. Ed is survived by daughter, Lynn Walter Dillard (Michael) of Columbia, SC; son, Robert Arthur Walter (Tanya) of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Christina Dillard Smith (Tony) of Lexington, SC; grandson, Robert Arthur Walter, Jr. of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Grace Walter of Orlando, FL; brother, William Walter of Danville, IL; grandniece, Ashley Walter (Dieter Isheim) of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law's, Billie Edmondson (Dana) of Orlando, FL and Jo Dailey (Ivan) of Greenville, SC; and special friend, Flora Weed of Columbia, SC.
Ed excelled in most sports in high school; served in the Marine Corps for 10 years; was manager of production control for Duff Norton in Danville, IL and Charlotte, NC, and at Allis Chalmers in Columbia, SC; and owned a Dairy Queen in Columbia, SC, before moving to Sarasota, FL in 1978 where he was in property management for many years.
Four years ago, Ed left his home in Sarasota and moved to Brookdale Harbison, Columbia, SC, to be close to family, where he made many friends among the residents and staff. The family would like to give special thanks to the Brookdale staff for their care and support of Ed.
Ed was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he also made many friends.
Ed loved spending time with his family and friends, and never met an animal or bird he didn't love. He also loved watching sports of any kind and gardening. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Due to COVID-19, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a future date. Ed will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery.
The family would welcome donations made to The SC Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209 or Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
8037721231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved