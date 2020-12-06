Edward Eugene WalterMarch 26, 1930 - November 30, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Edward Eugene Walter, 90, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. Ed, called "Gene" by his parents and brother, was born in Danville, Illinois on March 26, 1930, to William Reynolds Walter and Virginia Arter Walter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beth Walter of Sarasota, FL. Ed is survived by daughter, Lynn Walter Dillard (Michael) of Columbia, SC; son, Robert Arthur Walter (Tanya) of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Christina Dillard Smith (Tony) of Lexington, SC; grandson, Robert Arthur Walter, Jr. of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Grace Walter of Orlando, FL; brother, William Walter of Danville, IL; grandniece, Ashley Walter (Dieter Isheim) of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law's, Billie Edmondson (Dana) of Orlando, FL and Jo Dailey (Ivan) of Greenville, SC; and special friend, Flora Weed of Columbia, SC.Ed excelled in most sports in high school; served in the Marine Corps for 10 years; was manager of production control for Duff Norton in Danville, IL and Charlotte, NC, and at Allis Chalmers in Columbia, SC; and owned a Dairy Queen in Columbia, SC, before moving to Sarasota, FL in 1978 where he was in property management for many years.Four years ago, Ed left his home in Sarasota and moved to Brookdale Harbison, Columbia, SC, to be close to family, where he made many friends among the residents and staff. The family would like to give special thanks to the Brookdale staff for their care and support of Ed.Ed was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he also made many friends.Ed loved spending time with his family and friends, and never met an animal or bird he didn't love. He also loved watching sports of any kind and gardening. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Due to COVID-19, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a future date. Ed will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery.The family would welcome donations made to The SC Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209 or Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212.