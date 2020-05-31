Edward Weaver
Edward "Red" Weaver SALLEY Mr. Edward "Red" Weaver, Jr. 91, entered into rest Friday, May 29, 2020. Mr. Weaver is the father of Katie Mandy Reid and her husband Steve of Wagener and the late Bruce Weaver. He is the grandfather of Chris Reid, Tiffany Boozer and her husband Robert, and Joshua Reid. He is the great grandfather of Carson Boozer, Aubree Boozer, and Dawson Boozer. Mr. Weaver was in the United States Army having served in WWII. He was a member of Hollow Creek Hunting Club. Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Burial will follow at Weaver Family Cemetery in West Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hollow Creek Hunting Club at 13 Hollow Creek Circle Salley, SC 29137. Condolences to the Weaver family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Blizzard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
