Edward White Sr.
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward White, Sr.
June 1, 1950 - October 25, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Edward Marvin White, Sr., 70, of Johns Island, husband to Renee Darlene White, entered into eternal rest on October 25, 2020.
Born on June 01,1950 in Kingstree, SC, Edward was a son the late Francis Glenn White and Amy Leona White.
Besides his wife, Edward is survived by his daughter, Meredith Pearce (Ed) of Lexington, Christy White of Pineville, and step-daughter, Leigh Anne Summers of Columbia, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is pre-deceased by his son, Edward M. White, Jr.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.


Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Memories & Condolences

