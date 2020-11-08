Edward White, Sr.
June 1, 1950 - October 25, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Edward Marvin White, Sr., 70, of Johns Island, husband to Renee Darlene White, entered into eternal rest on October 25, 2020.
Born on June 01,1950 in Kingstree, SC, Edward was a son the late Francis Glenn White and Amy Leona White.
Besides his wife, Edward is survived by his daughter, Meredith Pearce (Ed) of Lexington, Christy White of Pineville, and step-daughter, Leigh Anne Summers of Columbia, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is pre-deceased by his son, Edward M. White, Jr.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.