Edwin Benjamin Boyd LORIS, SC - Mr. Edwin Benjamin Boyd, age 56, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at McLeod Loris Hospital. Edwin was born on February 1, 1963 in Loris, SC to the late, Cecil Earl Boyd and the late, Carol June Strickland Boyd. Mr. Boyd served his country with courage and honor in the United States Army National Guard for over 20 years. Edwin was a devoted family man who loved his wife, son, daughter and grandchildren very much. He was a truck driver by trade. He also loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing and spending time in the mountains. He was a Civil War Reenactor with the 20th North Carolina and of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, Donnell Hornsby Boyd; his son, David Boyd and his wife, Kate and their daughter, Ripley; his daughter, Jennifer Boyd and her son, Gabriel; his brother, Byron E. Boyd and wife, Debbie and niece, Carmen Lee and her husband, Micheal and nephew, Cory Boyd and his wife, Shelly all of Loris, SC and his sister, Cecilia J. Boyd of Charlotte, NC. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2:00 PM until time of service at 3:00 PM at Hardwick Memorial Chapel located at 4831 Main Street, Loris, SC 29569. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. Neuropathology Laboratory at Department of Pathology, 171 Ashley Avenue, MSC 908, Charleston, SC 29425 or to the . Please sign Mr. Edwin's online guestbook at

