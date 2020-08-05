Edwin Benson Armstrong COLUMBIA - 1929 - 2020 Edwin Benson Armstrong, Jr., a pioneer in Carbon Capturing, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 23, 2020 with his son and daughter by his side. He was 90, having a life well-lived of helping others, an extraordinary marriage, and being loved by many. A native of Gastonia, NC, he was the devoted husband of Marilee Meares Armstrong for 56 years who predeceased him in 2008. In 1951, Edwin graduated from NC State University in Textile Chemistry and Dyeing where he was a Sigma Nu. Post graduate studies followed. He served with the US Army Medical Research Laboratories at Fort Knox, working on many sensitive projects during the Korean War. He reached the rank of First Lieutenant. Well-known globally as an innovator in the Textile Industry, he held numerous patents in Dyeing, Dye Formulas, Finishing, and Heat Transfer Printing. After college, Edwin was recruited to update the dye color for the U.S. Military "pinks" uniforms worn by Army officers and the Army Air Corps. Over the years, he gifted other valuable formula patents to corporate friends. Edwin was owner and President of Alamance Knit Fabrics until his retirement. He was past President of the N.P.I. section of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists. He was the first to create an efficient Carbon Capturing system which delivered significant fuel savings, eliminated pollution, and met strict U.S. pollution regulations by reburning smoke stack exhaust. Suddenly, Carbon Pollution had a new value. His Carbon Capturing inventions have been widely used globally for decades. He was acknowledged as one of the world's important inventors of the era. As past President of the Burlington, NC Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, he enjoyed taking their Rotary Club banners to Rotary meetings on every continent, except Antarctica. The smallest Rotary Club he visited was on a Seychelles island (Indian Ocean) singularly owned by a British gentleman, who was the sole Rotarian entertaining other international members who happened to land on his island. Mr. Armstrong was Trustee for the Albemarle Investment Trust Company, and served as a founding Director on just some of the following boards: FirstSouth Bank, G. J. Mendel Botanical Society, the Alamance Foundation, Concerts of Alamance, the Village of Brookwood, and Alamance Historical Museum. He was also a Director on the boards of Wachovia Bank, Centura Banks, Greensboro Symphony, United Way, Habitat For Humanity, and past President of the Alamance Country Club Board of Directors. As a founding Director of The Concerts of Alamance, Edwin and his partners had lofty goals. They brought top-billing classical music performers to Burlington, NC. Their most unique success made international headlines: "Van Cliburn, One Of The Greatest Pianists Of All Times, Performed Three Concerts This Year: London, Paris, and Burlington". After retirement, at age 53, he was an Associate of the International Executive Corps, serving as a hands-on consultant around the world, including Casablanca, Guayaquil, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Amman. Traveling and entertaining with the love of his life, Marilee, and sailing with his son, Morgan, were his passions. He treasured and gave his all to his family and friends. His interests ranged from landscaping, anthropology, poetry, and all things scientific. Edwin relished the adventures shared with sailing buddies and Morgan as they ventured up the Atlantic to Maine and around Florida to the Caribbean and Gulf. Once, he and a friend were America's Cup spectators and inadvertently nosed into the race what joie de vivre Edwin always had! He was a vibrant, athletic, deep thinker, intellect, calculated risk taker, problem solver, and an adored, witty family man. Edwin stayed in close communication with his friends far and wide his entire life. A friend's toast to him at his 85th birthday party declared "Edwin stays connected with the world!". For decades, he looked forward to the Thursday lunches with his tight-knit R.O.M.E.O. friends. Survivors include his daughter, Lee Armstrong of Burlington, his son, Morgan Armstrong (wife, Shawn), and three grandchildren, Branford Armstrong (wife, Satcher), Rachel Lewis (husband, Brett) - all of Columbia, SC; and Anne Woodham (husband, Wesley) of Lexington, SC, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Marilee, Edwin was predeceased by his parents, Edwin Benson Armstrong, Sr, and Elizabeth Brison Armstrong, natives of Gastonia, NC who retired to Myrtle Beach, SC. Edwin served as Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlington, where his Music Memorial Service will be held as soon as the church reopens after the virus mandatory shutdown. He will be interred at the church's columbarium with his wife. The family is most grateful for Edwin's friends who regularly brightened his days, physical therapist Kimberly Jutovsky, and Community Home Care & Hospice's outstanding staff, Andrew Kelly, RN, and Iesha Clark. He may have sailed over the horizon, but not before leaving a Life's Code of ethics, morals, love, and deep lessons as a legacy. He will be remembered with gratitude and admiration. In lieu of flowers, please consider First Presbyterian Church of Burlington's Music Fund https://fpcburlington.org/serve-and-give/give/
