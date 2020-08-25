1/1
Edwin C. Whitman Jr.
1947 - 2020
Edwin C. "Ed" Whitman, Jr. COLUMBIA, SC Mr. Edwin C. Whitman, Jr, 73, of Columbia passed away August 20, 2020. Born in Columbia to the late Edwin C. and Phyllis D. Whitman on February 15, 1947, he served in the United States Air Force. He played basketball in the Air Force and loved all sports. A private memorial service will be held today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Edwin is survived by former wife, Sharon Whitman; son, David Whitman; brother, Skeeter Whitman; and sister, Barbara Kester; grandchildren, Azahria, Karina, Steven Jr., Shelby and Chris; and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Hope or First Nazareth Baptist Church, Columbia. Condolences for Mr. Whitman can be made at www.MyersMortyuarySC.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
