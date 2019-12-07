Edwin Gillard Weatherford SUMTER, SC - Retired Marine Corps Colonel Edwin Gillard Weatherford, 87, husband of Adville Winkles Weatherford, died November 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, December 14, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oswego. Burial with full military honors will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 P.M. to 3 P.M. before the funeral service at Bethel United Methodist Church. A reception will be held following the burial in the Bethel United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Memorials may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5575 Lodebar Rd, Sumter, SC 29153. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Dec. 7, 2019