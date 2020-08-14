Edwin Joseph Shuler 11/17/1924 - 08/12/2020 COLUMBIA - Mr. Edwin Joseph Shuler, 95, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends. Edwin was born on November 17, 1924 in Lexington County in the historic Selwood Home near the Lake Murray Dam. He was the son of the late Joseph Malcolm Shuler and Annie Clark Shuler. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He married his devoted wife of 66 years, Carolyn, on September 19, 1951. Mr. Shuler was a World War II combat veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in the Headquarters and Service Company of the 311th Engineer Combat Battalion in the Philippines. He received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal, the Philippine Liberation Service Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of Master Sergeant. Mr. Shuler was a Civil Engineer with the S.C. Department of Highways and Public Transportation. He began his career at the Highway Department working on a survey crew and was eventually promoted to Safety Engineer at the State Headquarters in Columbia. Including his military service time, he had Forty years of loyal and faithful service. Edwin received Jesus Christ as a young adult and was a lay leader in several churches over the years. As a member of Dutch Fork Baptist Church, he greatly enjoyed the Adult Sunday School class, the Merry Hearts Luncheons and other activities. He is survived by three sons, Thomas Edwin "Ted" (Saralee), John Malcolm Minick (Karla) and Griffis Clark "Griff" (Julie); and five grandchildren, Taylor, Emma, Abby, Perrin, and Karae. In addition to his parents, Edwin is predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Griffis Shuler; one brother, Thomas Clark Shuler; and three sisters, Corinne Brown, Ella Bostain and Jane Peoples. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Susan and Dan Goering and Tammy and Tom Clark for their faithful support and friendship in providing their loving care to Mr. Shuler over the last several years. A graveside service will be held at Berea Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com