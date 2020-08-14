1/2
Edwin Joseph Shuler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Joseph Shuler 11/17/1924 - 08/12/2020 COLUMBIA - Mr. Edwin Joseph Shuler, 95, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends. Edwin was born on November 17, 1924 in Lexington County in the historic Selwood Home near the Lake Murray Dam. He was the son of the late Joseph Malcolm Shuler and Annie Clark Shuler. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He married his devoted wife of 66 years, Carolyn, on September 19, 1951. Mr. Shuler was a World War II combat veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in the Headquarters and Service Company of the 311th Engineer Combat Battalion in the Philippines. He received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal, the Philippine Liberation Service Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army with the rank of Master Sergeant. Mr. Shuler was a Civil Engineer with the S.C. Department of Highways and Public Transportation. He began his career at the Highway Department working on a survey crew and was eventually promoted to Safety Engineer at the State Headquarters in Columbia. Including his military service time, he had Forty years of loyal and faithful service. Edwin received Jesus Christ as a young adult and was a lay leader in several churches over the years. As a member of Dutch Fork Baptist Church, he greatly enjoyed the Adult Sunday School class, the Merry Hearts Luncheons and other activities. He is survived by three sons, Thomas Edwin "Ted" (Saralee), John Malcolm Minick (Karla) and Griffis Clark "Griff" (Julie); and five grandchildren, Taylor, Emma, Abby, Perrin, and Karae. In addition to his parents, Edwin is predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Griffis Shuler; one brother, Thomas Clark Shuler; and three sisters, Corinne Brown, Ella Bostain and Jane Peoples. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Susan and Dan Goering and Tammy and Tom Clark for their faithful support and friendship in providing their loving care to Mr. Shuler over the last several years. A graveside service will be held at Berea Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved