Memorial service 11:00 AM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150

Edwin Moore Brogdon SUMTER - Edwin Moore Brogdon, PhD, passed away January 22, 2020 at Covenant Place. Edwin and his identical twin Albert Newton Brogdon, were born on May 22, 1928 in Sumter, SC in their home to the late William Chandler and Thelma Moore Brogdon. Edwin is predeceased by his parents, his sister Virginia Brogdon Boykin and his sister in law Sara Paige Brogdon. Edwin graduated from Edmunds High School and subsequently enlisted, with his brother Albert, in the U Army Air Corp at Shaw Field. Edwin was honorably discharged in 1949 as a Sergeant having served in Texas, Alaska and California. Ed then utilized the GI Bill to enroll at the University of South Carolina where he earned his BA and MA in English. He taught British and American literature at the high school and college level in SC, GA, AL, LA, CA, IN, and FL before returning to the University of South Carolina to earn his PhD. Ed retired from teaching in 1992. Ed is survived by his twin brother Albert N. Brogdon (Augusta), nephews Casey C. Brogdon (Georgia) Mt Pleasant, SC, Vince L. Brogdon (Robin) Evans, Georgia and great nephews Wade (Julia) Brogdon, Wade, NC, Beau (Haden) Brogdon, Greenville, SC, Dylan Brogdon and Logan Brogdon, Evans, Ga. Ed had numerous cousins in Sumter but was especially grateful for the friendship and company of Kathy McElveen, Kate Price and Mike Watson. The family also wishes to extend their thanks to the loving staff at Covenant Place and to Toumey Hospice for their compassionate care. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home, 221 Broad St, Sumter, SC. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the Toumey Foundation, 102 North Main St, Sumter, SC 29150 or to a . Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. 803-775-9386.

