Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Edwin Keisler "Sonny" Roland LEXINGTON - Funeral services for Edwin Keisler "Sonny" Roland, 82, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Red Bank United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Red Bank United Methodist Church, 2909 Old Barnwell Rd., Lexington, SC 29073. Mr. Roland was born at home in Red Bank, SC, on May 14, 1936 and passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Agape Hospice House, Lexington, SC. He was a son of the late Elsie Shealy Roland and Levi Roland. Mr. Roland worked many years with Interpace Pipe Company. After that time, he worked with Lexington County as one of the first public works employees as a motor grader operator. He was well liked by all of the residents of the county. He was a loving husband and father. He had a contagious laugh that almost had him run out of the old movie theater on Main Street in Lexington. He was known as a great dancer, a lover of life and an avid outdoorsman. He took great pride in his yard in cultivating the earth that God had given him. Mr. Roland is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sybil Keisler Roland; daughters, Pamela (Gordon) Gratiot, Glenda Snelgrove; son, Michael (Debra) Roland; granddaughters, Megan (Stephen) Whittle, Lauren (Ashley) Corley; grandsons, Brandon (Jennifer) Gratiot, Joshua (Megan) Roland, McKenzie Roland, Andrew Snelgrove; great-grandsons, Robert Gordon "Gordy" Gratiot and Caleb Levi Roland. He was predeceased by his brother, Ollie Roland (Patsy); three sisters, Margie Vaughn (Billy), Alice Jones (W.D.), Mary Mills (Gene) and his son-in-law, Scott Snelgrove. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close