Edwin Thomas Cornelius, III, Ph.D. COLUMBIA - Dr. Edwin Thomas Cornelius, III, Psychologist, Professor, an Entrepreneur, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on June 12, at his home in Columbia, SC. Ed was born on March 1, 1946 in New Haven, CT. to Edwin T. Cornelius, Jr., and Mary Louise Morrow. He graduated from Texas Christian University with a Ph.D. in Industrial Psychology and was honored as a Distinguished Military Graduate of the TCU ROTC program. He was commissioned as a Captain in the US Army's Medical Service Corps and served as a Research Psychologist. Following his tour of duty, he became an Associate Professor of Psychology at The Ohio State University. He was later recruited by the University of South Carolina's Graduate School of Business as a Professor of Industrial Psychology. Subsequently, he became an entrepreneur and founded Cornelius & Associates, a successful training and consulting company, and Collegiate Project Services, earning an international reputation in his field. Ed's first love was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tammy Cornelius; daughters, Laura Mattocks of Columbia, Leigh Anne Wright of Charlotte, NC, Emily Louis, also of Charlotte, and Jaime Beidas of Columbia; brothers, John Cornelius of Lexington, SC, Mike Prescott and Ted Prescott of Ft. Worth, Texas; seven grandchildren; and his four-legged "daughter", Carlie, who took her job seriously as a certified care partner. Few people are aware of his quiet charitable work. He helped people without reservation whenever he saw a need or came across someone in a disadvantaged situation. He was a positive influence upon everyone he came in contact with, and he made a difference in the lives of others. Anyone who really knew him, will tell you he embodied 1st John, 4:7-8, "and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God" He may have disagreed, not wanting any attention for doing what came natural to him. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m., June 18, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Military Honors and Inurnment will follow the service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Special heartfelt thanks are extended to all the wonderful neighbors, Ed's long-time physician, Dr. Achu Mofor, Prisma Home Health and Hospice, the VA, and all loving family members who selflessly gave their time and tireless support throughout Ed's extended illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online with the Alzheimer's Association, or to other organizations that support Alzheimer research in Ed's honor. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.