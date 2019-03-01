Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edythe Jones. View Sign

Edythe Berrier Jones COLUMBIA - The Twin-City church of Christ is saddened for the loss of one of our precious Christian ladies; Edythe Berrier Jones who passed February 6th. She and her husband (Ralph who pre-deceased her) were the leaders in starting the church of Christ in Twin-City in 1989. The congregation met in the American Legion building during the early years until the current structure was constructed. Mr. & Mrs. Jones were also instrumental in starting up several other churches in the state; Bamburg, St. George and Williston. There will be a Memorial Service held for Sister Edythe on Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 PM. Visitors are cordially welcomed.

