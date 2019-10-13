Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Funeral 10:00 AM Mausoleum Chapel of Bush River Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Effie Elizabeth "Betty" Kennedy IRMO Betty Kennedy, 89, went to her heavenly home on October 9, 2019. She was born in Charleston, SC, on August 30, 1930, to the late Effie Murrell Turner and Harley James Turner. The funeral for Betty will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Bush River Memorial Gardens. Entombment will follow. Chaplain David Deming will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service. In her early years she was a beautician who owned her own business in New York and was the manager of Edie Adams Cut and Curl in Columbia, SC. But in her later years she was happiest as a homemaker in her kitchen baking cakes and cookies which she shared with family and friends. A long time member of St. Andrews Baptist Church, she was active in Vacation Bible School, as a helper and server for Wednesday night dinners and as a caregiver in the Crib Department. Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Kennedy; brother, Harley James Turner, Jr.; sister, Eva Mae Pendleton. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Hurt of Columbia,; granddaughter, Danielle L. Hurt of Chapin; grandson, Nicholas A. Hurt of Lexington; great-grandson, Connor A. Hurt; brother, H. Theodore Turner of Indiana. The family would like to thank Jennie Lynn ALF and Dr. McCloy and his staff of All Seasons Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be sent to

