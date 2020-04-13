Effie Tedder Gaston- Effie Mae Hall Tedder, 74, wife of the late Arthur Levi "A.L." Tedder, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence. Born on November 10, 1945, in Trenton, SC, she was a daughter of Lillie Crews Hall and the late Edward Ray Hall. She was a devoted Christian and served the Lord with her whole heart. Effie Mae was an avid lover of all things Christmas, decorating her home with a Christmas theme all year round, and reciting her special prayer of "the joy and happiness of Christmas". She will be dearly missed. Left to cherish Effie Mae's memory are her children, Angela Sharpe (Billy) of Gaston, SC, Troy Tedder of Santee, SC, and Randall Tedder of Holly Hill, SC; sisters, Dora Valentine (Jackie), Rita Creel (Danny) both of Orangeburg, SC, and Anne McDougal (Phil) of Cordova, SC; grandchildren, Carrie Murphy, Casey Sharpe, Tony Tedder, Tristan Tedder, and Olivia Tedder; 11 great grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family members. In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond, Roy, Wayne, Eddie, and William Hall; and two grandchildren, Dana C. Merritt, Jr. and Cherish Tedder. Due to current circumstances, a private family service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home Lexington. Burial will follow in Fish Hatchery Road Church of God Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Sharpe, Randy Tedder, Tony Tedder, Scottie Murphy, Danny Creel and Chris Bearden. Memorial donations may be made to Fish Hatchery Road Church of God, 3249 Fish Hatchery Rd. Gaston, SC 29053. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2020