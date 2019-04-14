Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Appleby. View Sign

Eileen Taylor Appleby COLUMBIA Dr. Eileen Taylor Appleby of Columbia, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Rice Estate Nursing Home. Born on October 27, 1938, in Chester PA, she grew up in Brookville PA, graduating from Brookville High in 1956. She earned her BA in Music at Lycoming College in 1960. Her graduate degrees included MSW from Adelphi College and PhD in Clinical Social Work from New York University. Eileen served as a social worker with The Salvation Army in Boston and New York City and with St. Agatha Home for Children in Nanuet NY, rising to the position of Supervisor of Social Workers for the 18 group homes operated by St. Agatha. She culminated her career at Marist College in Poughkeepsie NY. Hired as Field Placement Supervisor for social work students there, she also taught social work research, sociology, and other social work courses. The college established a scholarship in her honor for social work students and upon her retirement bestowed the honorary title of Professor Emeritus. Eileen retired to Columbia in 2002. She and her husband joined the Columbia Community Concert Band in 2003 and served on the planning committees which resulted in founding Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra in 2004 and Columbia Community Orchestra in 2005. The couple also played in both orchestras. She was an active member of Northeast United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Eileen also volunteered in a reading improvement program for second graders at Killian Elementary School. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Appleby; her brother, Bruce Taylor of Doylestown PA; and by two nephews and several cousins, all living in Pennsylvania. Eileen requested that her body be donated to medical research. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11th at Northeast United Methodist Church, 4000 Hard Scrabble Road in Columbia and in New York City at The Salvation Army,145 East 125 Street on Saturday, May 18th at 2 p.m. where she and her husband met and were married. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made either to Columbia Community Orchestra, 6100 David St, Columbia, SC 29203 or The Salvation Army, 111 Jackson Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701 specified for the Appleby Scholarship Fund- for local students there attending college. Memories and condolences may be shared at

