Eileen deHaas Spigner
Eileen deHaas Spigner COLUMBIA - Visitation for Eileen deHaas Spigner, 57, will be held from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday September 15, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A private graveside service will be held in Mill Creek Cemetery. Mrs. Spigner died Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in San Antonio, Texas, she was a daughter of Herbert deHaas and the late Norma Pastor. A loving mother and grandmother, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, crafting and old movies and music. Her favorite pastime was going to the beach. Surviving are her daughters, Heather Stalvey (Matt) of Chapin, Rachel Chandler (Ethan) of Columbia; grandchildren, Nathan and Lucas Stalvey, Parker Chandler; brother, Arthur deHaas (Patti) of Kenosha, WI; niece, Claire deHaas of Kenosha, WI. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Maxwell Spigner. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
