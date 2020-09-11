Eileen G. Boukedes 10/16/1926 - 9/8/2020 COLUMBIA - Eileen Grafacos Boukedes, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on October 16,1926 in Brooklyn, NY to Peter and Stella Grafacos. After attending Brooklyn College, Eileen worked at Newsweek in New York. While visiting her sister, Elaine Helen Graff at Winthrop, she attended a Greek Dance in Charlotte where she met the love of her life, George Andrew Boukedes. They managed a long-distance romance while he attended the Citadel and she returned to New York. They married in 1952 and began their life together in Rock Hill, South Carolina. In 1956 they moved to Columbia, SC where they resided for the remainder of their lives. They were married for 40 years until George's death in 1992. Eileen's life centered around her family. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother to her small but loving family. She enjoyed traveling, especially to France, but always with family. She felt that travel was the best education, so she always included her children in all vacations. Eileen loved all genres of music and wanted her daughters to share that passion with her as well, so she taught them to play the piano. You could often hear Eileen and George playing duets (him playing the violin) and her on the piano. She enjoyed cooking and baking and spent hours with her daughters and grandchildren teaching them the art of cooking Greek food and baking Greek pastries. Eileen's interests included history, astronomy, politics, watching football and old movies, and playing games with the family. You always wanted to be on her side of a debate or on her team playing a game. Eileen loved her church. She was an active member for many years until she could not physically attend, but her heart remained filled with joy from her Church home. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and her husband. Eileen is survived by her daughters, Elaine Ashley (Robert) and Angela Boukedes, both of Columbia; and her beloved grandchildren, Robert Whitlock of Columbia, Emily Georgeanne of San Jose, CA, and Jennifer Graff of Charleston, SC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 601 Polo Road in Columbia, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank the many family and friends for their support during Eileen's illness. They would also like to acknowledge Solutions at Home for their dedication to Eileen's care over the past weeks, especially recognizing Debbie Cain, Shanee Cottoy, Mary Ann Myers, Lilian Vaughan, and Donna Williams for their perfect blend of companionship, humor, and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for support to one of the following: Camp Cole, 1519 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201; or Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com