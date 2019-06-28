Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen M. Hallman. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen M. Hallman Columbia - Mrs. Eileen M. Hallman, 85, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Mrs. Hallman was the beloved wife of Dr. George Hallman and is also survived by their sons, Michael and Geordy Hallman (Mary) of Columbia. A graduate of Bradford High School in Bradford, Illinois and the Swedish Covenant School of Nursing in Chicago, she retired in 2000 after 25 years as an Occupational Health Nurse with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. She was President of the South Carolina Occupational Health Nurses' Association. Mrs. Hallman was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a long-time teacher of primary Sunday School classes, played in the handbell choir, Chairperson of the Counseling Center and a member of Circle Eight. She was a Bible moderator, member of the Women of the Church, and was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the Women of the Church in 2009. The award is presented to honor women who have contributed in an extraordinary way to the work of the Women of the Church. A service will be held, 1 o'clock, Saturday, June 29th at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Derek W. H. Thomas and The Rev. David L. Lauten officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Jackson Hall. A private burial will precede the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at

