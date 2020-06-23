Eilene Folger Moorman GREENVILLE - Mary Eilene Folger Moorman died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home in Greenville. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on May 9, 1945 to Mary Jones and Ernest Folger, Jr., Eilene graduated from Greenville High School, attended Agnes Scott, and completed her undergraduate studies at Furman University. She ultimately earned an M. Ed degree in school counseling. Eilene taught briefly in Charleston, then relocated to Columbia, and retired from the South Carolina Department of Education. She loved children and devoted herself to their education and welfare. This passion continued into retirement. She worked at Good Shepherd Lutheran School Nursery in Columbia, and she served as a school counselor at the DAR School in Salem, S.C. It was her joy to sing, especially in the church choir. She gave of her time and talents to the Shandon Presbyterian Church Choir, and more recently the Folly Beach Baptist Church Choir. She also loved spending time at the family's home in Highlands, N.C. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bobby) Wardlaw Moorman, and many cousins, both in South Carolina and New Jersey. Eilene has "fought the good fight, she has finished the race" and kept The Faith! Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pickens Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pickens, S.C. with the Reverend Nath Briley officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed. A recording of the service will be available Saturday afternoon on her obituary page at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Folly Beach Baptist Church, Attn: Rev. Richard Summey, 77 Center Street, P.O. Box 50, Folly Beach, S.C. 29439. Visit RobinsonFuneral-Homes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The State on Jun. 23, 2020.