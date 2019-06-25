Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine A. Cypres. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine A. Cypres COLUMBIA Elaine A. Cypres, 76, of Columbia, died Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. Born March 20th, 1943, in Yonkers, New York, she was the daughter of the late Elias and Mildred Ruthen Auerbach and married to the late Anthony Edward Cypres for 25 years. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Brown (Jamie); grandson, Joshua Brown; stepson, Anthony P. Cypres; stepdaughter, Deborah Masone (Jerry) and family; brother, Charles Auerbach (Jill); niece, Melissa Goldberg (Michael) and family; and Robin Yee (Steve) and family, who was like a daughter to her. Her family and friends were the most important part of her life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Joshua. She lived in New York when she was young until she moved to Connecticut and married Anthony Cypres in 1977. She moved to South Carolina in 2002 with her daughter and then to Columbia in 2010 after her grandson was born to be closer to him. Elaine was an avid reader, a lover of travel, and animals, especially cats of which she had many over the years. Most recently she loved her cats, Misty and Tiffany, who lived with her at her apartment in Columbia. A service will be held at 1 o'clock, Wednesday, June 26th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Rabbi Jonathan Case officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, New York. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , SC Division, 107 Westpak Blvd., Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at

