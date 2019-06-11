Elaine Hall GILBERT- Services for Elaine Hall, 77, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Batesburg Cemetery. Mrs. Hall passed away Wednesday June 3, 2019. Born in Aiken County she was a daughter of the late George and Nolie Cooper Elders and retired from food service. Surviving are her sons Horace Hoff and Pinckney Preston; brothers and sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 11, 2019