Elaine Fincher Huggins LEXINGTON - Elaine Fincher Huggins, 85, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Carolina Gardens Lexington. She was born November 3, 1933 in the Cross Keys community of Union County South Carolina to the late Robert Charles and Addie Murphy Fincher. A dedicated nurse, she was a 1954 graduate of the South Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed a long career at Baptist Hospital Columbia (Operating Room), Lexington County School District One, and Columbia Urological Associates. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mason Dupree Huggins Jr and infant daughter Carla Elaine. Also, brothers John Albert, Herbert, Charles, Ellis, Jesse Franklin, and Raymond Fincher and sisters Jane F. Wade, Addie May Fincher, Margaret F. Corley, Nancy F. Johnson, and Martha F. Humes. She is survived by her daughters Julie (Peter) Wilkerson of Asheville, NC and Janna (Eric) Erickson of Simpsonville, SC; grandson Stuart Wilkerson of Vienna, VA; brother Julian H. (Betty) Fincher of Columbia, SC; sister-in law Emma Lee Fincher of Union, SC; sister-in-law Eula Lee H. Hudson of Summerton, SC; brother-in-law James Thomas Huggins of Marysville, CA and many beloved nieces and nephews. A faithful member of Lexington Baptist Church since 1971, Elaine served as teacher of The Seekers Sunday School class, adult choir member, Lay Renewal team member, Women on Mission director, VBS teacher, Prayer Room warrior, and mentor in the Cradle Care ministry. She served on the board of Mom's Turn to Learn and the SC Baptist Hospital Nurses' Alumnae Association. She also was a chaplain with the Lexington County Sherriff's Department for many years. The family will receive friends on Friday April 5th, 5-8 pm in the Reception Hall of Lexington Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 Saturday, April 6th in the church sanctuary. The family would like to express a very special "Thank You" to the staff at Carolina Gardens Lexington and Lighthouse Hospice for their loving care of Elaine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Global Missions Fund at Lexington Baptist Church, 308 East Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

138 Corley Mill Road

Lexington , SC 29072

