Elaine Marshall COLUMBIA - Nancy "Elaine" Marshall, 73, died September 6, 2020, with her family by her side in Columbia, South Carolina. Elaine was born in Sumter, South Carolina on October 24, 1946, to Leo Walter Welchel and Nancy King Welchel. Elaine was a graduate of MUSC where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She retired after serving 32 years as a dedicated nurse at the Dorn V.A. Hospital, specializing in Nephrology and Gerontology. She received several accolades for her services over the years including Federal Employee of the Year and the prestigious Palmetto Gold Award. Elaine was a devoted member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church and delighted in serving alongside her friends of the SOS
Sunday School Class. Surviving Elaine is her loving husband of 53 years, Phillips Marshall II; daughters, Dr. Christy Marshall Wagner (Ben) of Gainesville, Georgia; Laurie Marshall Novinger (Travis) of Cheraw, South Carolina; son, Dr. Kevin Phillips Marshall (Betsy), of Irmo, South Carolina; brothers, Gary Welchel (Janelle), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Ron Welchel (Angie) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She adored her six grandchildren; John Wagner (22), Hannah Wagner (19), Taylor Novinger (21), Abbey Novinger (16), Phillips Marshall (9), and John Marshall (9). The private graveside service for Elaine Marshall will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bush River Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Dr. Tim Phillips will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Building Fund, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com