Elaine S. Tarbush LEXINGTON - Elaine S. Tarbush, 72, passed away peacefully in Columbia on April 3, 2020. She was born September 28, 1947, in Columbia, SC where she grew up. She attended the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a degree in accounting. Surviving include her husband of 27 years, Bobby Tarbush; stepsons, David C. Tarbush (Nita) of High Point, NC and Robert M. Tarbush (Clara) of Chapin, SC; stepdaughter, Catherine S. Tarbush, of Woodbridge, VA; 5 grandchildren, David Tarbush, Jr., Jamie Tarbush, Brady Tarbush, Brianna Tarbush, and Korbyn Tarbush; and 1 great-grandchild, Evelyn Tarbush. Elaine was a model of hard work, dedication, honor, and integrity. She was a loving wife and mom to many stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an animal lover and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2020