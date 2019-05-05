Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Starr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Jacqueline Jarrard Starr 1937 - 2019 HILTON HEAD ISLAND - Elaine Jarrard Starr, 81, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away peacefully in Greenville, SC on April 30, 2019. Born in Georgia and raised in Charleston, SC, Elaine was a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Jarrard and Mary Elizabeth Kelly Jarrard. She graduated Chicora High School (1955), College of Charleston (1959) and University of South Carolina (1983). Elaine was a science educator in public and private schools (Seneca, Charleston, Columbia) and the SC State Museum. After retirement she continued to be an active conservationist. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Gene Farrell Starr, children Dr. Christopher Wilson Starr (Mary Ruth) Mt. Pleasant, SC, Amy Elizabeth Starr Columbia, SC, Dr. Laura Starr Sremaniak (Shawn) Raleigh, NC, Dr. Rebecca Starr Smith (Alan) Greenville, SC, six grandchildren: Caroline Elizabeth Starr Edwards (Logan), Mary Katherine Starr (Evan), Emma Margaret Starr, Eliza Ruth Starr, Micah Asher Smith, Noah Christopher Smith, three great-grandchildren, Liam Christopher Edwards, Hayden Blaise Edwards, Blaire Amalie Edwards, sister Jane Jarrard Hill and her beloved dog, Biscuit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon UMC George Huggins Class, 3407 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, Coastal Discovery Museum, Sea Turtle Protection Project, PO Box 23497, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925, or the . A private burial will be held at a later date. To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1 (NKJV) Miss Me But Let Me Go (Author unknown) When I come to the end of the day, and the sun has set for me. I want no rites in a gloom-filled room why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long. And not with your head bowed low remember the love we once shared Miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It's all part of the maker's plan a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart go to the friends we know. And bury your sorrow in good deeds miss me, but let me go.

