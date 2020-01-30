Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Alexander Etheridge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Alexander Etheridge COLUMBIA - Eleanor Alexander Etheridge died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born April 24, 1927 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Georgia Garner Alexander. Eleanor was a graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She was a dedicated and loving mother. Surviving are her sons, Riley O. Etheridge, Jr. (Maria) of Los Angeles, CA and Lewis Alexander Etheridge (Lauri) of Denton, TX; grandchildren, Georgia Etheridge Kapenga of El Paso, TX, Riley O. Etheridge III of Vancouver, WA, Andrew Delton Etheridge and Lindsey Patricia Etheridge both of Denton; great-grandchild, Eleanor Audrey Kapenga of El Paso; and her sister, Mildred Alexander Granade. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Riley O. Etheridge, Sr. and her sister, Sue Alexander Hosea. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories may be shared at

Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020

