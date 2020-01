Eleanor Alexander Etheridge COLUMBIA - Eleanor Alexander Etheridge died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born April 24, 1927 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Georgia Garner Alexander. Eleanor was a graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She was a dedicated and loving mother. Surviving are her sons, Riley O. Etheridge, Jr. (Maria) of Los Angeles, CA and Lewis Alexander Etheridge (Lauri) of Denton, TX; grandchildren, Georgia Etheridge Kapenga of El Paso, TX, Riley O. Etheridge III of Vancouver, WA, Andrew Delton Etheridge and Lindsey Patricia Etheridge both of Denton; great-grandchild, Eleanor Audrey Kapenga of El Paso; and her sister, Mildred Alexander Granade. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Riley O. Etheridge, Sr. and her sister, Sue Alexander Hosea. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com