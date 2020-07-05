1/2
Eleanor Birdwell "Birdie" White
Eleanor Birdwell "Birdie" White COLUMBIA - Eleanor Birdwell "Birdie" White passed away at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Chuckey, Tennessee on August 28, 1929 and was the daughter of the late James Edwin and Mary Ernest Birdwell, Sr. Eleanor graduated high school from Montreat in 1948 and attended the University of Tennessee. Eleanor worked for J.B. White and Belk for 15 years, and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where her church family was a true blessing in her later years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her husband of 37 years, Harry D. White, and son, Patrick A. White. Eleanor is survived by her sons, Michael (Lori) and Mark White both of Columbia; daughter, Mary Wallace (Steve) of Tuscan, AZ; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family thanks the hospice nurses and Eleanor's personal physicians for taking such good care of her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SisterCare Inc. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. The light that our mother was to our family can only be replaced with the love and mercy of God. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
