Eleanor Rae Davis
March 23, 1939 - October 15, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Eleanor Rae Davis went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. Eleanor was born March 23, 1939 to Raymond and Mildred Hansen. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Stephen Smith, Mark and Richard Davis. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Shope.
A graduate of Kansas State University, Eleanor served as a social worker in the state of South Carolina for over 20 years. Eleanor's greatest achievement, besides being a loving wife and mother, was as director of the Kiva House. The Kiva House was a program dedicated to bringing nonviolent, institutionalized mental patients back into society. Some patients were in the mental hospital for over 30 years. The program was successful due to the love, care, and patience Eleanor showed to patients and staff alike. She truly was a champion of a forgotten people. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at First Christian Church, 2062 N. Beltline Blvd. Columbia SC 29204. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate at Gospel for Asia. https://www.gfa.org/gift/
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.