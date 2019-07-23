Eleanor Feagin Maher COLUMBIA - Eleanor Feagin Maher of Columbia, SC passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 13, 1929 to the late Stella G. Brown and Willie S. Brown. Eleanor graduated from Olympia High School, and then pursued a career in Mortgage Banking. She retired as a vice president from Wachovia Bank in 1991. She is survived by a son, James Robert Feagin, Jr. (Cheryl); and 3 grandsons, James J. Feagin, John W. Feagin and Joshua R. Feagin. She was preceded in death by husbands, James R. Feagin and Author O. Maher; and brother, Willie S. Brown, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 200 Center Point Cir., Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or the . The family will receive friends for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Mrs. Maher will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 23, 2019