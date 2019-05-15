Eleanor Foxworth Boyce (1936 - 2019)
Obituary
Eleanor Foxworth Boyce WEST COLUMBIA - Eleanor Foxworth Boyce, 82 was ushered into Heaven's gates on May 14, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, South Carolina, she was the loving daughter of the late Lawrence David Foxworth and Lillie Ellenburg Foxworth. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Foxworth Smith (John) of Edenton, North Carolina. After graduating from Mt. Zion Institute in Winnsboro, South Carolina, she attended Columbia School of Business in Columbia, South Carolina. Mrs. Boyce retired from the State of South Carolina after more than thirteen years of dedicated service. She was a member at Westside Baptist Church and her love and faithfulness for God was evident through her testimony and walk with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mrs. Boyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Eldon Jennings Boyce, Sr., after sixty one years of marriage. She is survived by her three sons, Gerry (Marianna) of Lexington, Terry (Karen) of West Columbia, and Don (Kay) of West Columbia, who lovingly cared for their mother until she peacefully drew her last breath. Grandchildren: Tiffany Heitzman (Bill) of Evans, Georgia; Kristin Dittl (Keith) of Clover, South Carolina; Kyle Boyce (Victoria) of Columbia; Michael Boyce (Rebecca) of Columbia; Joel Boyce (Amanda) of Huntersville, North Carolina; and Cody Boyce of Lexington. Great grandchildren: Abby and Emma Brubeck and Avery Heitzman of Evans, Georgia; Ava Grace, Will, and Ella Dittl of Clover, South Carolina; Eliza, Forrest, Adeline, and Sybil Boyce of Columbia; Campbell, Samuel, Juliana, and Timothy Boyce of Columbia; and Mercy, Imogen, Jennings, and Ellis Boyce of Huntersville, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with a service celebrating her life to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, 200 State Street, West Columbia, South Carolina. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, South Carolina. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 15, 2019
