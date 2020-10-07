1/
Eleanor G. Bien
1923 - 2020
September 14, 1923 - October 5, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Lexington—A graveside service for Eleanor G. Bien, 97, of Lexington will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road Columbia, SC 29212. Pastor Bill Robertson will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we require everyone to wear a mask and social distance.
Eleanor was born in Newark, NJ on September 14, 1923, and passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Oakleaf Village of Lexington. She was the daughter of John M. Gotsch and Lucy E. Elfert Gotsch. She was a long-time member of Earlewood Baptist Church in Columbia. Eleanor had been briefly married twice and raised her two sons often as a single mother.
Survivors are her two sons, John E. Krawczyk (Jeannie) and Peter Krawczyk (Virginia); grandchildren, Jill-Ann, and Whitney; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and late husbands, John Krawczyk and John Bien, as well as a long-time companion and friend, Joseph Gregory.
Memorials may be made to Earlewood Baptist Church, 2930 River Drive, Columbia, SC 29201.
Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com



Published in The State on Oct. 7, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
